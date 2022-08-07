AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Power Div wants extension in tenure of PPIB head

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Power Division is reportedly adopting stopgap arrangement strategy to retain the services of long-associated Managing Director, Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Shah Jahan Mirza for at least six more months, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Shah Jahan Mirza was appointed as Managing Director, PPIB with effect from September 21, 2015 for a period of three years. He was granted extension for a period of three months from September 21, 2018. He was again appointed Managing Director PPIB from July 18, 2019 for a period of three years. His three year tenure ended on July 17, 2022. He; however, is still attending office and official meetings without any official position.

Power Division sent its summary to the Establishment Division for extension in his services for six months or appointment of new head of the Organisation.

Establishment Division, in its comments has stated that eligibility criteria, tenure, and remuneration of the post of MD, PPIB have been outlined in the Private Power and Infrastructure Board Act, 2012 and appendix 2 of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board Regulations, 2013.

These; however, do not specify qualifications or educational requirements for the position. Section 7 (3) of Act provides that the Managing Director shall be a Pakistani professional of known integrity and competence with a minimum of twenty years of related experience in law, business, engineering, finance, accounting, economics or the power industry.

As per Section 7 (5) of Act the MD shall hold office for a period of three years or such period as may be extended by the Federal Government or on attaining the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier. Section 7 (4) states that the Managing Director shall be paid such remuneration and allowances and shall be entitled to such privileges and facilities as may be determined by the Board.

Power Division, its summary, proposed that the tenure of the current MD, PPIB may be extended for a period of six months or till the appointment of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. However, the Power Division has not specified the name of the existing incumbent MD, PPIB in the proposal of the summary.

Therefore, the Power Division may include the name in the proposal of summary for the Cabinet.

Cabinet Division’s U. O of September 27, 2016 provides that “the administrative Secretary concerned shall be responsible for ensuring that CV of the proposed person provides adequate justification for his nomination for that assignment”. Therefore, Power Division may annexe the CV of Shah Jahan Mirza with summary.

Power Division has initiated a signed “summary for the Cabinet” through Establishment Divisions. However, in terms of Rule 18 (1) and (4) of Rules of Business, 1973, Secretary of the concerned Division submits a concise, lucid and printed memorandum of the case to the Cabinet, after necessary consultations with other Ministries Divisions.

Establishment Division has asked Power Division to make its comments as part of summary as an annexure.

Power Division, in its summary has proposed that in terms of section 9(5) of the PPIB Act, 2012, the tenure of existing MD may be extended till appointment of regular MD PPIB or six months, whichever is earlier.

Power Division PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza Managing Director of PPIB

