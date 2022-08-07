AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FWCCI focusing on attracting FDI to women-led businesses

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber and industry has main focus to attract foreign direct investment for women-led businesses for joint ventures, technology transfer, buy-back arrangements, said Mrs. Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

She was talking to media after a meeting with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

She said that she briefed the President of Pakistan that she is already working with different Central Asian Republics as Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, UK, Turkey, neighboring countries as Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asian countries as Indonesia, Malaysia to attract foreign direct investment to Faisalabad women led businesses.

She said that she requested the President to advice Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for subsidized women delegations to foreign markets and reduced freight for shipments and also subsidized charges to organize national level women products exhibitions in Lok Virsa, Pak China Cultural Centre Lahore Expo etc.

She said that she informed Honorable President that we have made hard efforts to motivate young female graduates for new business start ups to avail cheap finance of SBP but participating banks did not fully facilitate to the women. She requested that participating banks need to be advised to extend full cooperation and assistance for loan to women applicants and make required documentation easier as well as increasing the female staff at the banks.

She said that since technical jobs require updated trainings, it is an opportunity to provide women with technical know-how and skills to reduce the gender education gap leading to an increase in the pool of medium to highly-skilled workforce. She said that she has already focused on this and various training courses as digital marketing, web development, computer application mobile repairing etc were launched by the FWCCI.

She said that the delegates also put up proposals for reduced taxation for women businesses as of beauty parlor services, private schools etc. The delegation was headed by President FWCC Mrs. Nighat Shahid and accompanied by Mrs. Farhat Nisar, Vice President, Mrs. Shama Ahmad, Hina Babar Khan, Mrs. Zarqa Tariq, Mrs. Saima Irfan and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr. Arif Alvi FDI FWCCI Mrs. Nighat Shahid

Comments

1000 characters

FWCCI focusing on attracting FDI to women-led businesses

Country a net importer, says Miftah somberly

PM establishes flood relief fund

ECC approves Rs5bn TSG for NDMA

SBP opens PM’s flood relief fund account

Securities deals: Insurance cos to unveil policy to check ‘insider trading’

Punjab’s new Cabinet under Elahi takes oath

FIA starts summoning PTI leaders

Nine NA seats: PTI challenges by-election schedule

IK used charity income to advance his political agenda: govt

Major reshuffle of FBR hierarchy announced

Read more stories