Chopper crash: NA speaker offers condolences to families of martyred army officers

Naveed Butt Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf visited the residences of grieving families of the Pakistan Army officers who were martyred recently in a helicopter crash in Balochistan, and offered condolences to them.

The speaker expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and recited Fatiha for the departed souls.

The speaker said that Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed and Major Talha Shaheed sacrificed their lives along with their companions for the sake of the nation. He said the nation will always remember their ultimate sacrifice. He said that the entire nation salutes the determination and courage of the martyrs.

The speaker said that our martyrs have always sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the nation. He added that the sacrifices of the martyrs will be written in golden words.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

