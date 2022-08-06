AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Punjab governor administers oath to 21-member provincial cabinet

  • Yasmin Rashid given Ministry of Health while Mian Aslam Iqbal has been appointed Minister of Industries
BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2022 01:08pm

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to a 21-member provincial cabinet at a ceremony held at Governor House.

The Punjab cabinet includes Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, Ali Afzal Sahi, Latif Nazar, Raja Basharat, Nawabzada Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahabuddin and Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak.

Additionally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also inducted Sardar Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Muneeb Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah, Sardar Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Raja Yasir Humayun, Khurram Shehzad Virk and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi in the cabinet.

Punjab cabinet: Governor likely to administer oath to 22 members today

The Ministry of Interior has been handed over to Hashim Dogar while Malik Taimur has been appointed Sports Minister. Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed will be in charge of Municipalities and Mian Aslam Iqbal will overlook the Ministry Housing and Industries.

Dr Yasmin Rashid has been given the Ministry of Health while Murad Raas has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Education. Raja Yasir Humayun has been appointed as Minister of Higher Education.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman declined to administer the oath of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi after the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed him the successful candidate in Punjab CM elections.

Later on, President Dr Arif Alvi administered Elahi’s oath on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. There were speculations whether Punjab governor would administer oath of members of Punjab cabinet or not, however, sources said things had settled.

They claimed that the Punjab government had moved a summary to the provincial governor to administer the oath to its cabinet.

