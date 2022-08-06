AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA by-polls: Imran to contest from nine constituencies

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to give yet another “shocking defeat” to ruling coalition – like the one in Punjab by-polls by PTI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday decided to jump into the fray to “clean bold” all his opponents who will be contesting against him in September 25 by-polls on nine National Assembly seats.

“In the by-elections of 9 National Assembly constituencies to be held on September 25, Chairman Imran Khan himself will contest from all the seats,” the PTI announced on its official Twitter handle.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections on nine National Assembly seats – which had fallen after the NA speaker accepted the resignations of nine PTI members – will be held on September 25.

In a meeting with a select group of journalists, the PTI chairman also said that he would contest elections from all nine constituencies himself.

“I’ll contest the by-polls [to be held in September] myself and we’ll field no other candidate. Let’s see who singles out whom,” he added.

He said that the wishful thinking of the imported regime to disqualify him from politics is not going to be fulfilled no matter how hard they try, as the people of the country know who should lead them as they have tested them all.

Khan said that he made two major mistakes in his political career, adding, “I can’t share the first one, but the second one was handpicking Sikander Sultan Raja as chief election commissioner”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan ECP Sikander Sultan Raja National Assembly seats

Comments

1000 characters

NA by-polls: Imran to contest from nine constituencies

Items being imported on deferred payments: SBP reduces cash margin to 0pc

SBP opposed to renewal of BPA with Iran

Once IMF programme resumes: ADB to disburse over $1.5bn to support BoP

COAS urges KSA, UAE to help ensure release of IMF loan

UAE intends to invest $1bn across various sectors

Emlaak Financials launched

Penalties sans coal supply: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of flouting PM’s instructions

FBR issues list of unregistered retailers

Russian side may be offered import of wheat at $390 per MT

PC reopens SIH sell-off transaction

Read more stories