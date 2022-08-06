NA by-polls: Imran to contest from nine constituencies

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to give yet another “shocking defeat” to ruling coalition – like the one in Punjab by-polls by PTI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday decided to jump into the fray to “clean bold” all his opponents who will be contesting against him in September 25 by-polls on nine National Assembly seats.

“In the by-elections of 9 National Assembly constituencies to be held on September 25, Chairman Imran Khan himself will contest from all the seats,” the PTI announced on its official Twitter handle.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections on nine National Assembly seats – which had fallen after the NA speaker accepted the resignations of nine PTI members – will be held on September 25.

In a meeting with a select group of journalists, the PTI chairman also said that he would contest elections from all nine constituencies himself.

“I’ll contest the by-polls [to be held in September] myself and we’ll field no other candidate. Let’s see who singles out whom,” he added.

He said that the wishful thinking of the imported regime to disqualify him from politics is not going to be fulfilled no matter how hard they try, as the people of the country know who should lead them as they have tested them all.

Khan said that he made two major mistakes in his political career, adding, “I can’t share the first one, but the second one was handpicking Sikander Sultan Raja as chief election commissioner”.

