India cannot thwart Kashmiris’ struggle, says Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistanis are determined to overcome difficulties faced by the country.

Addressing an event at the International Islamic University in Islamabad in connection with the celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan, he said that today there is democracy in Pakistan and the nation has the passion to make efforts for development of the country.

He said that the Indian government on August 5, three years ago had violated all resolutions of the United Nations by taking unilateral actions and withdrawing the special status of Kashmir.

He said that India cannot end the Kashmiri’s movement. India would never succeed to end Kashmiri movement, he said.

The minister condemned India’s illegal and unilateral move to withdraw the special status of Kashmir. He assured full support to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir.

