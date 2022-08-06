AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Prohibited funding case: ECP summons IK on 23rd

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on August 23 in the prohibited funding case.

According to the cause list issued by the electoral body, Khan has been summoned on August 23 at 10am to appear before the commission or send his counsel to represent him.

The notice has been issued after the ECP, in a unanimous verdict in the case which was filed in 2014 by the PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, said it had found that the PTI received prohibited funding.

The ECP also issued a notice to Imran in a separate hearing with regard to his disqualification, which will be heard on August 18.

The ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will hear the disqualification case on August 18 in a case filed against him by the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

On August 4, the coalition government filed a reference with the ECP, seeking the disqualification of the ousted prime minister.

The reference was submitted by PML-N MNA Mohsin Ranjha to the ECP, seeking the disqualification of the PTI chief.

Earlier this week, the electoral body, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated.

A three-member ECP bench headed by the CEC Raja had passed the judgment in a case filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar pending since November 14, 2014.

PTI Imran Khan ECP prohibited funding case

