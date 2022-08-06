IGP for accelerating operations to wipe out criminals

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has directed to accelerate the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in South Punjab’s Katcha area to wipeout hideouts of notorious criminals and the supervisory officers should monitor these operations personally to ensure safety of the lives and properties of the people. The IGP issued this direction a day after a police constable embraced martyrdom in an alleged shootout with notorious criminal gangs in Katcha area.

According to IGP coordination should also be done with other forces, if necessary, for the operation in the riverbed area (Katcha) and there should be no shortage in the supply of necessary equipments and modern weapons, including bullet proof jackets to the personnel deployed in the operation area.

The IG said that the safety of the police officers performing their duties on the frontline should be the first priority, adding that police teams should play their effective role in the ongoing government activities to help the flood-affected citizens and the staff posted at the river check posts should also ensure patrolling on motor boats more effective.

He issued these orders while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Additional IG South Punjab office on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022