Business & Finance

MPMG housing finance scheme: SBP appoints focal persons to address customers’ complaints

Rizwan Bhatti Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has appointed senior level focal persons in its 16 offices for resolution of complaints of customers related to Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) housing finance scheme.

These focal persons will facilitate the customers, who are eligible to avail the disbursement of financing under MPMG.

Industry sources said that SBP has taken this initiative after the complaints that some participating institutions were reluctant or delaying the housing finance disbursement under the MPMG scheme.

On the directives of the federal government, on June 30, 2022, SBP suspended the low-cost housing scheme MPMG and banks were advised to put further disbursements of financing under MPMG on hold from July 1, 2022 till August 31, 2022.

However, on July 25, the federal government conditionally allowed the banks, DFIs and MFBs to disburse financing under MPMG in respect of cases approved and meeting the specified criteria.

Now, with a view to facilitate MPMG customers, the State Bank has nominated senior level focal persons in its 16 offices to expeditiously attend to any complaints of these customers in coordination with respective banks, DFIs and MFBs.

SBP has appointed focal persons in all leading cities Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and DI Khan.

SBP Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar MPMG

