Aug 06, 2022
Business & Finance

STZA chairman resigns

Published 06 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Amer Hashmi, the chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has tendered his resignation to the prime minister, who is also the president of the STZA Board of Governors.

In February 2021, Hashmi was appointed as the first chairman of STZA, a newly-established Authority under the Cabinet Division. The STZA is mandated to develop, oversee, and enable the technology and knowledge ecosystem across Pakistan through the establishment of Special Technology Zones, which are strategically placed under the “Triple Helix Model” of innovation.

These STZs intend to foster synergies between the Governments, national and international industry, academia, as well as research and development centres to create new opportunities, enable ease of doing business and provide robust regulatory support to the technology sector in Pakistan.

In October 2021, the STZA Act was unanimously enacted by both esteemed houses of the Parliament. In a short period since, the STZA has notified four Special Technology Zones, located in Lahore, Islamabad and Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 20 domestic and international enterprises have been granted licenses to operate in the Special Technology Zones. The prospective enterprise potential pipeline stands at over 300 out of which 50 applications for licensing are currently under the review and evaluation process.

