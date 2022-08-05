AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Biden feels well, still tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:14pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel “very well” while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.

Biden will continue strict isolation measures, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo.

