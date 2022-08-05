Biden feels well, still tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel “very well” while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.
Biden will continue strict isolation measures, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo.
|Stock
|Price
|
Premier Insurance / Aug 5
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
7.89
▲ 0.91 (13.04%)
|
Cnergyico PK / Aug 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
5.59
▲ 0.59 (11.80%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Aug 5
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
9.85
▲ 0.95 (10.67%)
|
Dewan Cement / Aug 5
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
5.95
▲ 0.55 (10.19%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Aug 5
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
3.08
▲ 0.26 (9.22%)
|
B. F. Mod. / Aug 5
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
6.50
▲ 0.51 (8.51%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Aug 5
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.90
▲ 0.07 (8.43%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Aug 5
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1.60
▲ 0.12 (8.11%)
|
Allawasaya Tex / Aug 5
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
|
3898.45
▲ 271.95 (7.50%)
|
Cherat Cement / Aug 5
Cherat Cement Company Limited(CHCC)
|
96.93
▲ 6.76 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Cord. Log. & Ven. (R) / Aug 5
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (R)(CLVLR)
|
0.07
▲ -0.23 (-76.67%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Aug 5
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
4.00
▲ -0.90 (-18.37%)
|
Huffaz Seamless / Aug 5
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited(HSPI)
|
9.90
▲ -1.00 (-9.17%)
|
AKD Securities / Aug 5
AKD Securities Limited(AKDSL)
|
36.82
▲ -2.98 (-7.49%)
|
Bata (Pak) / Aug 5
Bata Pakistan Limited(BATA)
|
1945.11
▲ -154.89 (-7.38%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Aug 5
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
63.26
▲ -5.02 (-7.35%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Aug 5
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
85.03
▲ -5.97 (-6.56%)
|
Shahmurad Sugar / Aug 5
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited(SHSML)
|
89.01
▲ -5.44 (-5.76%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Aug 5
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
9.10
▲ -0.46 (-4.81%)
|
Premium Textile / Aug 5
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
640.10
▲ -31.77 (-4.73%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Aug 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
62,982,274
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Aug 5
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
29,937,849
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
19,227,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Aug 5
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
16,658,432
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Aug 5
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
15,642,500
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Aug 5
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
15,412,000
▼ 0.00
|
Cord. Log. & Ven. (R) / Aug 5
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (R)(CLVLR)
|
11,592,500
▼ 0.00
|
Flying Cement / Aug 5
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
10,561,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Aug 5
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
10,183,000
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Aug 5
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
9,816,488
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 4
|
227.00
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 4
|
225.00
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 4
|
133.12
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 4
|
0.96
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 4
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Aug 4
|
1.02
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 4
|
2.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 4
|
4151.94
|
India Sensex / Aug 4
|
58298.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 4
|
28101.47
|
Nasdaq / Aug 4
|
12720.58
|
Hang Seng / Aug 4
|
20131.65
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 4
|
7448.06
|
Dow Jones / Aug 4
|
32726.82
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 4
|
13662.68
|
France CAC40 / Aug 4
|
6513.39
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 4
|
88.88
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 4
|
18735.00
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 4
|
128500.00
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 4
|
1789.93
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 4
|
95.79
Comments