AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Conglomerate IHC lifts Abu Dhabi index; Dubai shares fall

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:10pm

The Abu Dhabi index rallied on Friday as conglomerate International Holding Company surged ahead of its results early next week, while shares in Dubai extended losses.

The region’s stock markets had a mixed week, and could face pressure in the coming days as the volatility in energy markets adds to investor concerns, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.1%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rising 2.9% and the country’s largest lender - First Abu Dhabi Bank - firming 0.5%.

Shares of International Holding Company jumped 2.9% to a record high ahead of its half-year results on Aug. 8.

The gains were, however, capped by a 4.4% fall in Al Waha Capital after the investment company reported a loss of 59.3 million dirhams ($16.15 million) in second quarter.

Most Gulf bourses in red on selling pressure, falling oil prices

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.1%, as top lender Emirates NBD lost 0.7% and low-cost carrier Air Arabia declined 1.3%.

Among other stocks, Union properties slumped 5.7%, its biggest one-day fall since April 25, after the firm reported a near-wipeout of quarterly profit.

=======================================
 ABU DHABI   up 1.1% to 9,929 points
 DUBAI       down 0.1% to 3,317 points
=======================================
