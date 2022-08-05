Sharjeel Memon says Chinese company to establish bus manufacturing plant in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday that a Chinese company has "principally agreed to start Pakistan’s first intra city bus manufacturing plant in Karachi".

In a tweet, he said that he held a meeting with the country manager of the bus company.

"This will open doors to new job opportunities, foreign investment and lower prices of buses in Pakistan," he tweeted.

Peoples Bus Service inaugurated in Karachi

He further said that it was decided that a manufacturing plant will be established in the next 20 months at an area of 18 acres, it was reported. The plant will produce 500 buses annually, he said.

In June, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto inaugurated the intra-city Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

The PBS busses operate between Nazimabad’s 5 Star Chowrangi to Shan Chowrangi area of Korangi district. The 33 kilometre long route 3 passes through KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road and KPT Interchange localities of the metropolis.

The Sindh government has allocated a sum of Rs4 billion in its budget for the next financial year of 2022-23 for acquiring more buses to be run in the city under the same project.

Karachi, Sindh's provincial capital, suffers from poor public transport infrastructure due to decades of under-investment.