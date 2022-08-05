AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
UK says Russia’s actions at Zaporizhzhia power plant likely undermine its security, safety

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 11:27am

The actions taken by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has likely undermined security and the safety of the plant’s normal operations, Britain said on Friday.

“Russian forces have probably used the wider facility area, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, utilising the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks,” Britain said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

Russia’s intentions regarding the plant remain unclear after five months of its occupation of Ukraine.

‘Iron general’ Zaluzhny: A new Ukrainian icon

Its forces are probably operating in the regions adjacent to the power station, having used artillery units based in these areas to target Ukrainian territory on the western bank of the Dnipro river, Britain said.

