AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
ANL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.71%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GTECH 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.81%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.28%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 34.8 (0.85%)
BR30 15,198 Increased By 68.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 262 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 67 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Blue Origin sends first Egyptian and Portuguese nationals to space

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2022 10:40am

WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on Thursday launched six people to space, including the first from Egypt and Portugal, on the company’s sixth crewed flight.

Mission “N-22” saw the New Shepard suborbital rocket blast off around 8:58 am local time (1358 GMT) from Blue’s base in the west Texas desert.

The autonomous, re-usable vehicle sent its crew capsule soaring above the Karman line, the internationally recognized space boundary, 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level.

“I’m floating!” a crew mate could be heard saying on a livestream, as the capsule coasted to its highest point and the passengers experienced a few minutes of weightlessness.

Both the rocket and capsule separately returned to the base – the latter using giant parachutes – completing the mission around 11 minutes after lift-off.

The crew included Egyptian engineer Sara Sabry, and Portuguese entrepreneur Mario Ferreira, both the first people of their countries to leave Earth.

It also included Coby Cotton, one of five co-founders of the YouTube sports and comedy channel Dude Perfect, which boasts more than 57 million followers.

When Russia leaves, what’s next for the International Space Station?

A Blue Origin spokeswoman confirmed all six crew were paying passengers – though Sabry’s seat was sponsored by nonprofit Space for Humanity.

Blue Origin has not revealed its ticket prices.

Past flights have included celebrity guests who have flown for free, including Star Trek legend William Shatner.

Egypt Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Portuguese nationals Sara Sabry

Comments

1000 characters

Blue Origin sends first Egyptian and Portuguese nationals to space

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Accused/appellant officers: FBR allows hearing through online channels

Withdrawal of CNIC condition: DGDIA’s supply chain integration plan likely to hit a snag

Read more stories