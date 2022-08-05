Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to reverse the decision of the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for a period of one year, said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday. Subsequent to talks for the third consecutive day with the traders, Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan announced that on the demand of the traders, the government has decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for one year.

The finance minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have asked to review the fixed tax and following discussion with traders, the government has decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime for small traders for one year.

On Tuesday, the finance minister has assured the Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) that the government would review the decision with respect to fixed tax on electricity bills.

The government economic team led by the finance minister and the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry and other senior officers held a meeting with various organizations of traders and chambers of small traders and small industry on Monday on the issue of fixed tax on electricity bills.

Ismail met with a delegation of Mardan CSTSI, as well as a delegation headed by its President Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President MarkaziTanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak.

On Monday, a delegation of CSTSI headed by group leader Zafar Iqbal met Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division. President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan KP Sharafat Ali Shah and President Mardan CSTI informed the finance minister regarding the issues being faced by the Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry especially related to the imposition of fixed tax on electricity bills, property taxes, and sales tax.

