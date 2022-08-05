Accused/appellant officers: FBR allows hearing through online channels

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed personal hearing to the accused/appellant officers through online channels like Zoom, etc, to participate in disciplinary proceedings and departmental appeals.

Through a circular issued here on Thursday, the FBR has issued instructions to all its field formations.

The FBR’s directive revealed that the grant of personal hearings to the accused/appellant officers and officials is a part of disciplinary proceedings and departmental appeals, which requires them to attend the same through physical presence.

In some cases, the accused/appellant and the Hearing Officer are available in the same city while in most of the cases, the accused/appellant has to travel from other cities to attend the personal hearing.

Keeping in view the hike in conveyance expenses, it has been decided that henceforth Hearing Officers shall provide the option of hearing via online channels like Zoom, etc, to the accused/appellant officers and officials. All concerned are hereby requested to follow the said instructions in true letter and spirit and ask for option/mode of personal hearing from the accused/appellant, before the file is put up to the Hearing Officer for seeking date and time for hearing, the FBR instructions added.

