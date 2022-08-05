Huge quantity of smuggled grey cloth seized

KARACHI: Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) has confiscated huge quantity of smuggled grey cloth worth over Rs 60 million from Korangi Industrial Area (KIA), Karachi.

According to the details, the action was taken on tip-off, which revealed the presence of huge quantity of undyed and unbleached smuggled grey cloth in two factories located in KIA.

In response to the information, a team of Anti-Smuggling Organisation, CCE conducted raid on these factories and recovered 41 metric tons of undyed and unbleached smuggled grey cloth. The market value of seized smuggled goods is estimated to over Rs 60 million. The cases have been registered and further investigation is in progress.

