Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Number of motormouths has risen

“The world is going topsy-turvy.” “Indeed it is, the accusers have become the accused and the…” “The...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

“The world is going topsy-turvy.”

“Indeed it is, the accusers have become the accused and the…”

“The Khan is angered but then so is The Rana who is not willing to forgive or forget his own incarceration on a charge that could not withstand even one court hearing if you know what I mean…”

“See that’s what power does to people — it makes them not think of a time when they do not have it. And that is critical but that is not what I meant when I said the world is going topsy-turvy.”

“Did you mean motormouth is at it again?”

“You have to narrow it down for me, I mean considering that since the verdict the number of motormouths has risen exponentially and…”

“Hey I like Musaddaq Malik, a blind Sharif loyalist but then you can’t get a ministry unless you exhibit this kind of blind loyalty — and by blind I mean defending the leader without any proof, the only one who didn’t and survived for the longest time is now out…”

“Ah yes, Chaudhary Nisar.”

“Yep, anyway MM, and it’s not the chocolate that melts in your mouth not in your hand, has developed a wart on his nose which reminds me of Macbeth…”

“Bad, bad…”

“Sorry.”

“You mean the three witches in Macbeth.”

“Yes but doesn’t he have some medical training, I mean why can’t he have it removed?”

“Don’t get me side tracked anyway when I said the world is topsy-turvy I was referring to global events. I mean in my book when the West imposed sanctions on any country then the sanctioned country suffered and here we have Biden and European Union who have sanctioned Russia and the sufferers are their own people for Pete’s sake.”

“Biden is old school, very old school, his trip to Israel on the same o same US policy did not go down well with many democrats, his elbowing MBS didn’t go down well with many Americans and his stance on China without realising that China is no longer in the mood to take US pressure…”

“Yep, the world has changed since Biden was Vice President and he does realize it.”

“You reckon our politicians do?”

“The jury is still out on that, let’s see!”

“The jury being?”

“The coalition reckons the institutions The Khan reckons his supporters…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

China Joe Biden EU Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PARTLY FACETIOUS US policy

