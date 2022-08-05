AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Pakistan

NADRA chief briefs politicians on process of issuing CNICs

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) briefed representatives of political parties about the process of CNIC issuance and also sought their assistance in mobilising the public at the grassroots level for coverage of the marginalised segments of the society.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik briefed the representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Diffah Pakistan, Awami Falahi Party, Jannat Party, and Pakistan Saraiki Party during an interactive session, and discussed achievements of the NADRA in registering citizens of Pakistan.

Representatives of the Election Commission were also present in these meetings.

According to the details, the NADRA chairman has written letters to heads of all 152 political parties asking them to share their experiences and suggestions related to an effective utilisation of the NADRA database for strengthening electoral rolls and other e-governance initiatives.

In response, all political parties have appreciated the initiative of the NADRA chairman and expressed interest in interactive sessions in this regard. The political parties of the country informed about ensuring the participation of their party in the interactive sessions. All political parties will participate in these meetings as per the published schedule.

In the briefing sessions held so far, the political parties presented their suggestions regarding enhancing the registration of women and other marginalised groups such as minorities, physically-challenged persons, and transgenders.

The NADRA chairman answered the questions of the delegates and briefed them about the process being followed by the Election Commission in the preparation of electoral rolls and steps taken to make it transparent, credible, and error-free.

Speaking on the issuance of identity cards during the briefing sessions, the chairman highlighted the efforts of the NADRA to extend its registration services at the doorstep of the citizens through its Registration Centres and deployment of Mobile Registration vans across Pakistan.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all the political parties to identify the less-covered segments of the population enabling NADRA to effectively target its registration efforts.

The NADRA chairman said that all political parties should give preference to unregistered women as well so that the gender gap can be further reduced.

He informed the participants that public engagement is the key cornerstone of enhancing inclusive registration. He said with inclusive registration initiatives, the gender gap has been largely reduced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

