Grenade explosion: AIG Karachi decides to form inquiry committee

KARACHI: Additional Inspector-General (AIG) of Police Javed Alam Odho on Thursday decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grenade explosion inside Karachi’s Garden Police Headquarters.

According to sources, AIG Karachi has decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grenade explosion, which killed two policemen and wounded as many under controversial circumstances.

The three-member committee will visit the spot and record statements of the injured policemen. The police said that the committee’s investigation will help to solve the matter.

A police spokesperson said that there was no electricity in the headquarters at the time of ‘accidental’ explosion. “The statements of wounded policemen will be recorded after their conditions improve,” he said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

The funeral prayers of the two martyred policemen were held at police headquarters in Garden in the evening, which was attended by provincial minister Saeed Ghani, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, and other senior police officers.

Later, BDS experts in their report said that during their investigation, they found a Russian-made RGD-1 grenade, which exploded due to “mishandling” by police officials.