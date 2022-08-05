AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS lauds counter-terrorism efforts of army’s corps of engineers

NNI Published 05 Aug, 2022 07:30am

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations, especially in counterterrorism.

He extended his appreciation during his visit to Risalpur and Nowshehra on Thursday.

On arrival at Military College of Engineering Risalpur, General Bajwa laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered fateha.

He visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School, Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

The Army chief was briefed that CEMS, a state of the art training facility, is contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, and Police as well as officials from friendly countries.

This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror. It enabled manpower to search and identify IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing and dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection.

General Bajwa also visited structural lab at MCE designed to test and verify various standards of huge infrastructures. He also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills.

Later, the Army Chief visited School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare in Nowshera. He was briefed about training aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements.

General Bajwa, on the occasion, inaugurated a newly built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army.

He also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training which will enhance technical & tactical capacity of students.

The Army Chief lauded School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare for staying abreast with emerging future battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa counter terrorism efforts Corps of Engineers

Comments

1000 characters

COAS lauds counter-terrorism efforts of army’s corps of engineers

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories