‘Govt bound to obey PTI govt’s agreement with IMF’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the incumbent government was bound to obey the agreement made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Where were national interests when Imran Khan surrendered before the IMF and accepted its tough conditions. Imran Khan destroyed the economy of the country. Pakistan was an exporter of wheat and sugar but now we are importing to fulfill the requirements,” the minister expressed these views, while addressing a news conference Thursday night.

He claimed that Imran Khan is trying to create a chaotic situation in the country while lives of poor people are in miserable condition due to floods particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said that Imran Khan should visit the flood-hit areas to help the poor people instead of creating “anarchy in the country”. The minister said Imran Khan had concealed 13 accounts and now as per the ECP’s decision he had become a declared “liar and fraudster”.

Therefore, he said if Imran Khan even had a minimum level of morality, he should have resigned from the chairmanship of his party.

About the CPEC, the minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s government had brought $ 29 billion in the country under the CPEC. He said that Imran Khan government could not bring a single penny of foreign investment in the country. Chinese companies ran way from the country in Imran Khan’s government. He claimed that Imran Khan destroyed the economy and we were not able to release fund for last quarter for development projects due to an empty national exchequer.

The minister said that we would not allow Imran Khan to “become Hitler” to destroy the country.

