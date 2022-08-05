AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
‘Comprehensive investment policy needed for Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022 08:21am

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has stressed the need for devising a better investment policy which is essential for utilizing the investment opportunities in Punjab.

He was speaking at a discussion session on “Investment Policy Pakistan 2022” arranged by the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Thursday. LCBDDA Executive Director Commercial Mohammed Omer and other officials attended the discussion.

The session was also attended by industry thought leaders, members of the business community, stakeholders and dignified government officials.

While addressing the session, Secretary ICI&SDD Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said: “To utilize the investment opportunities in Punjab, a better investment policy is essential. The government aims to gain the trust of the investors and wants to gather all the stakeholders from the public and private sector on the same page”.

The participants of the session also gave their valuable suggestions for the development of an inclusive investment policy, which will help to highlight the investment potential opportunities in Punjab.

The session was concluded on the note that new special economic zones should be created to attract more investments. The federal and Punjab government should take initiatives on bilateral terms to boost economic activities in the region. A brief uniform investment policy will not only help in revenue generation for Punjab but will be beneficial for grabbing share in global markets.

