AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil cash premiums fall as Singapore inventories rise

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Thursday amid a muted trading window, after stocks in the Singapore hub rose to a six-week high.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $1.79 a barrel to Singapore quotes, down from $1.91 per barrel in the last session. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $40.31 a barrel over Dubai crude in Asian trading hours, compared with $34.91 on Wednesday.

On the supply side, August volumes for gasoil are expected to reach 8 million tonnes, as refiners ramp up exports amid still-high run rates and weak domestic demand, Refinitiv Oil Research said in a monthly report.

“High domestic stockpiles in China and sluggish demand in India during the monsoon season are other contributing factors (to weakness in the market),” the report added.

US distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels last week, government data showed, compared with analysts’ estimates of a rise by about 1.0 million barrels in a Reuters poll.

Singapore stocks of middle distillates jumped 1.122 million barrels to a six-week high of 8.366 million barrels in the week to Aug. 3, official data showed. No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after US data signalled weak fuel demand.

Gasoil Dubai crude Refinitiv Oil Research

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil cash premiums fall as Singapore inventories rise

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories