AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Coffee: Prices hover near 4-year high in Vietnam on stronger dollar

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee prices in Vietnam hovered near a four-year high this week due to a stronger US dollar and no stocks at the end of the crop season, traders said on Thursday. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 44,500-46,000 dong($1.90-$1.97) per kilogram, the highest for this crop year so far and since late-August 2017.

“A stronger dollar contributed to the rise, together with empty inventories,” said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City. Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount of $20-$40 per tonne to the November contract.

According to a Reuters poll, Vietnam was forecast to have a crop of 30 million bags of 60 kg each in 2022/23, slightly below the prior season. “It’s still too soon to estimate the output,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“As fertiliser prices have been sky high over the past year, many farmers switched to other crops. Output might be lower this new season.”

London November robusta coffee settled up $3 at $2,023 per tonne on Wednesday. Coffee exports from Vietnam were estimated to have increased 18.4% in the first seven months of this year from a year earlier to 1.1 million tonnes, equal to 19 million 60-kg bags, according to the statistics office.

Meanwhile, exports of Indonesia’s Sumatra robusta coffee beans in June jumped 45.98% to 16,511.68 tonnes from a year earlier, official data showed.

coffee prices Asia Coffee coffee rates Coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Coffee: Prices hover near 4-year high in Vietnam on stronger dollar

Fixed tax regime: Decision deferred for a year: Miftah

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

Meeting today to discuss SEL issues

Pakistan, EU launch MIP with initial grant of 265m euros

Rs30bn additional taxes to be finalised soon: FBR

FIA to probe prohibited funding case: Jubilant coalition govt decides to send a declaration to SC

‘Hidden powers’ want to rig elections thru ECP: IK

PTI lawmakers stage protest outside ECP

Shariah-compliant investment: SECP unveils list of 7 ‘prohibited’ products, practices

Chambers of commerce & industry: Qamar assures govt’s support to business community

Read more stories