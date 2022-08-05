At least one killed, 11 injured in grenade attack in Quetta

At least one person was killed while 11 others were injured in a hand grenade attack on Quetta’s Joint Road, Aaj News reported.

According to the Police, unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at Raisani Chowk Joint Road in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. Security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital where an emergency has been imposed.

A search operation was underway.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.