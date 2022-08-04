AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Warner Bros. Discovery expected to unveil new streaming strategy

Reuters Published August 4, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is expected to discuss the new streaming strategy for the merged company on Thursday when it reports second-quarter earnings, four sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The company is likely to provide additional details about its plans to bring together the HBO Max service's collection of dramas, comedies, movies with the reality programs of Discovery+. The pricing and the name for the new streaming service are still being debated internally, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. The name and the pricing are unlikely to be announced on Thursday.

Warner Bros. Discovery also is considering free, ad-supported services that would exist alongside its subscription service, though no announcement is planned. One source said among the ideas being discussed is a service built on Warner Bros. library of classic movies, which currently attract little notice inside HBO Max.

The plans are the culmination of CEO David Zaslav and his team's examination of WarnerMedia's film, television, digital and gaming businesses since the deal closed on April 8. The executives were seeking to understand how these units work and how best to combine WarnerMedia's operations with those of Discovery, said one executive familiar with the process.

Areas of overlap - such as the unscripted television unit behind such HBO Max reality shows as 'FBoy Island' and 'The Hype' - are likely to be eliminated, given Discovery's strength in the television genre, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

New ‘Batgirl’ film shelved by Warner Bros

Layoffs are expected in the coming months, two of the sources said, as Zaslav looks to cut costs and deliver the $3 billion in savings he promised investors once the merger closed.

The company's famously frugal CEO, David Zaslav, also has evaluated executive compensation and put talent pacts under a microscope. One such deal that received scrutiny was the $250 million agreement WarnerMedia struck in 2019 to become the exclusive home of filmmaker J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot. It walked away from 'Demimonde,' a science fiction series for HBO with an estimated $200 million budget.

For help in evaluating its motion picture business, Zaslav hired former Warner Bros. studio president Alan Horn, who oversaw the 'Harry Potter' and 'Lord of the Rings' franchises, as a consultant to help shape strategy.

Warner Bros. Discovery is pivoting away form expensive, direct-to-streaming movies like 'Batgirl,' a $90 million movie based on the DC Comics character and featured 'In the Heights' star Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton as Batman.

Directors 'shocked' by axing of $90m 'Batgirl' film

The film was scheduled for HBO Max later this year. But the studio scrapped the film after negative feedback from test screenings suggested it needed more work - an added expense the studio was unwilling to incur, according to one source with knowledge of the decision.

In the future, big-budget movies will enjoy a traditional theatrical run before reaching the streaming service, said one person familiar with Zaslav's thinking, marking a big change from the previous regime.

Analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to report second- quarter revenue of $11.84 billion and per-share earnings of 1 cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Warner Bros HBO Max Batgirl Michael Keaton Discovery+

Comments

1000 characters

Warner Bros. Discovery expected to unveil new streaming strategy

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against US dollar

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

SBP tells TAG Innovation to 'refund all outstanding funds to its wallet holders'

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high

Oil fall on demand fears, supply tightness offers floor

Most Gulf bourses in red on selling pressure, falling oil prices

Read more stories