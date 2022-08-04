AGL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
ANL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
AVN 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.18%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.87%)
EPCL 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.81%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.28%)
FLYNG 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.74%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.72%)
OGDC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.04%)
PAEL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.18%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
TRG 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.62%)
UNITY 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 46.2 (1.14%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 153.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 420.2 (1.02%)
KSE30 15,698 Increased By 128.3 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Glencore profits soar on high oil, coal prices

AFP Published August 4, 2022 Updated August 4, 2022 02:28pm

ZURICH: Mining and commodities trading group Glencore posted on Thursday a ninefold increase in profit in a first half of the year, fuelled by soaring prices of oil, gas and coal.

The Switzerland-based firm reported a net profit of $12.1 billion in the first six months of 2022 as commodity prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The London-listed group said it would return $4.5 billion to shareholders.

“Notwithstanding what has clearly been a very complex environment for our markets, our operations, and the world in general, we are pleased to report an exceptional financial performance for Glencore over the period,” chief executive Gary Nagle said in a statement.

Low-sulphur market retains sharp declines on higher supply

Glencore’s trading business saw earnings double to $3.7 billion while its industrial operations earned $15 billion on the back of higher coal prices.

Looking at the second half of the year, Nagle warned that “tightening financial conditions and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment present some uncertainty for commodity markets”.

Decades-high inflation and central bank moves to tighten monetary policies have raised fears that economies could fall into recession.

coal oil price Glencore

Comments

1000 characters

Glencore profits soar on high oil, coal prices

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

Briefing to NA panel: Govt paints pretty grim picture of power sector

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Read more stories