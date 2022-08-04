PM pledges help to those hit by KPK floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that all provincial and federal governments will work to help the flood-hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

In a tweet, the PM said that he visited flood-affected areas of KPK and assured the people that the government will be at their service until they return to their homes.

"No matter which political party we belong to, all provincial and federal governments will work to help the people," he said.

During his visit to District Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, the PM was briefed on the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas.

During his address, the PM announced one million rupees for the heirs of each individual who lost their lives in floods.

The premier said that the infrastructure of the flood-affected areas will be revamped at the earliest.

PM orders 24/7 monitoring of Balochistan flood-hit areas

PM Shehbaz also lauded the efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities.

Earlier, the PM had ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected Balochistan and KPK.

The prime minister ordered to ensure proper cleaning, sanitation, and fumigation of the flood-hit areas to avert the spread of diseases including dengue. He also directed the provision of clean drinking water to flood victims to control gastric diseases.