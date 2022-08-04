AGL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
UK says Ukraine’s targeting of Russian strongholds pressures Russia’s resupply logistics

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 11:24am

Ukraine’s continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia’s logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday.

Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and nearby rail bridge, Britain said in a defence update on Twitter.

“The radar reflectors are likely being used to hide the bridge from synthetic aperture radar imagery and possible missile targeting equipment.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems,“ Britain said.

