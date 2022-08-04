AGL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.27%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
EPCL 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.93%)
FLYNG 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
GGL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
OGDC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.79%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 48.6 (1.19%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 142.9 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,521 Increased By 452.4 (1.1%)
KSE30 15,722 Increased By 152.8 (0.98%)
Medvedev makes triumphant return in Mexico with landmark 250th win

AFP Updated August 4, 2022 10:19am

LOS CABOS: World number one Daniil Medvedev, playing his first match in six weeks, beat Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday at the ATP hard court tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

It was a milestone 250th match win of the reigning US Open champion’s career.

“Someone told me this a few days ago,” Medvedev said after the match.

“Otherwise I would not have known. That’s nice, a milestone in a way.

“I want more victories, but that’s nice to have 250. We’ll try to get more.”

Medvedev is playing his first tournament since bowing out of the quarter-finals at Mallorca on June 23. He missed Wimbledon because of its ban of Russian and Belarussian players in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev gained the first break of the match to claim the opening set.

He saved the first break point he faced in the opening game of the second, and gained the break he needed for a 4-2 lead against Hijikata.

The 21-year-old Australian world number 224 put up a fight, fending off a stream of break points before Medvedev closed it out after 90 minutes.

“It’s definitely not that easy to play after you stop for a while, especially (playing my) first match on hard courts since a long, long time – since Miami,” Medvedev said.

Russian-born Rybakina eyes Wimbledon final despite compatriots’ ban

“Sensations were not bad. I could have just broke a little bit more, but when you win everything is fine.”

Medvedev next faces Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania, who beat Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced, beating Mexico’s Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.

