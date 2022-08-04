AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.09%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.27%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
EPCL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.26%)
FLYNG 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
GGGL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
GGL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.64%)
OGDC 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.16%)
UNITY 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 50.7 (1.25%)
BR30 15,165 Increased By 145.8 (0.97%)
KSE100 41,536 Increased By 467.5 (1.14%)
KSE30 15,729 Increased By 159.8 (1.03%)
US oil may fall into $86.67-$88.67 range

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 09:48am

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall into a range of $86.67 to $88.67 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $91.90.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a downtrend from $114.05.

Following its failure to overcome this barrier on July 14, oil finally made it. The break confirmed the extension of the downtrend towards $78.21-$83.44 range.

A confirmed wedge suggests a target of $83.44.

US oil still targets July 14 low of $90.56

This wedge is a part of a more bearish pennant, which indicates a lower target of $78.21.

A break above $91.90 may lead to a gain to $94.91.

On the daily chart, the downtrend keeps developing within a falling channel.

It is riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling into a zone of $62.89 to $71.76.

