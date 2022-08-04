AGL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
EPCL 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
GGL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
OGDC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
TRG 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.95%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 48.5 (1.19%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 131.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 41,530 Increased By 461.5 (1.12%)
KSE30 15,729 Increased By 159.1 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

WPI showing no respite

BR Research Updated August 4, 2022 09:07am

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stayed near all-term high, almost unchanged from last month, at 38.6 percent. Recall that the WPI rally stated well before the CPI entered double digits. It was exactly a year ago in June 2021 when the WPI broke the 20 percent barrier – and the CPI prices have not looked back, since. FY22’s WPI at 25 percent was the highest in nearly half a century. The base for WPI will stay considerably higher throughout FY23, but it promises to still remain well in the high teens, if not higher.

The biggest contribution to WPI is expectedly coming from transportable good prices – which have shot up by a massive 86 percent year-on-year. With a weight of 22 percent in the WPI basket – the contribution to WPI growth form transportable goods is more than half. High Speed diesel has the lion’s share within the sub-category, and shows the highest increase. There may be some respite going forward in gasoline prices, but HSD is still catching up, as the Petroleum Levy still falls short. Unless there is a massive correction in global oil prices, petroleum prices are likely to stay considerably higher year-on-year, even if they drop from the current all-time highs. Currency depreciation and higher taxation will both ensure prices at pump do not recede anytime soon.

Furnace oil, chemicals and cement prices make the rest of transportable goods – and that usually feeds into the retail prices, given how the supply chain works. The next round of WPI promises to be carried by increase in electricity and gas prices. Commercial tariffs for electricity have already been increased, and will continue to go up in a staged manner for 1QFY23. LNG prices have a higher weight in the basket than electricity – and as winters approach – and Europe continues to grapple for gas – another tough six months could well be upon us, both, in terms of LNG availability and prices. The CPI may or may not have peaked already, but it surely will not go down in a hurry – from what the WPI tells us.

LNG prices CPI index petroleum levy global oil prices Wholesale Price Index CPI price

Comments

1000 characters

WPI showing no respite

Intra-day update: Rupee continues merry path, appreciates to 225 against USD

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Zawahiri

Oil prices rebound on supply concerns after drop to near 6-month low

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

Read more stories