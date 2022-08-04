No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders that strict action would be taken against them if they tried to enter the Red Zone during their scheduled protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that there are reports that the PTI will resort to violence and will create an anarchic situation outside the ECP. There are also reports that the PTI workers can attack the ECP if they were allowed to stage a protest outside the ECP building which is located in the Red Zone. “I warn the PTI leaders and workers that the law will take its course if anyone tried to enter the Red Zone during their protest”, he said.

“If anyone takes the law into their hands then the law will take its course”, he said, adding that then they should not complain about the consequences later.

He also said that as per the decision of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), staging protests in the Red Zone is banned. He also said that staging peaceful protests is the democratic right of every political party and PTI can stage a peaceful protest at the designated places including F-9 park, parade ground, and sector H-9.

Regarding PTI’s “Azadi March” earlier in May, he said that the party had brought armed activists with them. “If this time they undertake any adventure, then they will be dealt with force,” he warned.

Imran Khan announces protest outside ECP office in Islamabad on August 4

The minister said that the PTI has been proved a “foreign-aided” political party after the ECP’s decision as well as former premier Imran Khan has been proved “an agent”. Sanaullah said that the federal cabinet in its meeting to be held on Thursday will take important decisions with respect to the ECP’s decision.

When he was asked whether the government has decided to place the name of Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL) or not, he said that the ECP in its report identified different criminal and anti-state activities in its report. The commission has drawn the conclusion of its report on the basis of credible materials and on this basis, the government is also working to see what the responsibilities of different departments are in this regard, he said.

“If the government has the mandate to declare the PTI as a foreign-funded party and present its reference before the Supreme Court then the government will file a reference. If the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the police had the jurisdiction, they would proceed accordingly, he said.

He said that after a complete review of the report if it was found necessary to place anyone’s name on the ECL then it would be put on the no-fly list. If the arrest of any person was necessary then he would be arrested, he said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to stop the entry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), workers into Red Zone for their protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) head office the district administration sealed off the Red Zone through shipping containers.

The administration has sealed off the Red Zone through shipping containers and barbed wires.

As per the security plan, heavy contingent of security personnel will deployed in and outside of the Red Zone. The city police also put security across the city.

The administration has also enhanced the number of police personnel at entry and exit points including Faizabad, Tarnol and other araes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022