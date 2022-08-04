AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Chopper crash: Funeral prayers of army officers, soldier offered

Recorder Report Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army officers and soldier martyred in a helicopter crash during the flood relief operations in Balochistan were offered in their native towns. According to the military’s media wing, the Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Talha Shaheed was offered in Rawalpindi.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired military officials, relatives of the Shaheed, and people from all walks of life attended the prayer.

Major Talha Mannan was buried with full military honour. Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour.

The funeral prayer of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was offered in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The General Officer Commanding Sialkot Garrison, senior military and civil officials attended the funeral.

A Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour to the Shaheed.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Major Saeed Ahmed was held in Larkana.

The Commander Logistics Pannu Aqil Garrison, serving senior officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the prayer.

