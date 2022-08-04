Multan sewerage, drainage services: Japan agrees to provide new grant of $9m

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has agreed to provide new grant assistance worth 1,236 million Japanese yen (equivalent to around 9.062 million USD/around 1,855 million PKR) for upgrading sewerage and drainage services in Multan.

Mian Asad Hayauddin, secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Wada Mitsuhiro, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan signed the Exchange Notes and Record of Discussions on behalf of their governments here on Wednesday. The ceremony was witnessed by Honda Taro, parliamentary vice-minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The objective of the project for Upgrading Sewerage and Drainage Services in Multan is to strengthen the operational system and implementation capacity of sewerage services the in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)’s area of jurisdiction in Multan through providing the equipment required for cleaning and maintenance of sewers and drainage channels.

The government of Japan has provided development assistance to Pakistan since 1954, totaling $11.7 billion and is providing financial assistance for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad amounting to $ 37.62 million. Japan has already provided grant assistance for Replacement of Pumping Machinery at Inline Booster Pump Station and Terminal Reservoir in Faisalabad, amounting to US$ 13.14 million and Energy Saving in Water Supply System in Lahore (Main Portion) amounting to US$ 20.77 million.

Furthermore, Japan also invites relevant Pakistan’s government officials for participation in various short-term and long-term trainings in different fields through JICA held in Japan, for which the Government of Pakistan is exceedingly thankful.

Talking on the occasion, the secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed that Pakistan give high value to reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries share mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs. Japanese economic assistance has been playing a vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan.

The secretary Economic Affairs Division appreciated the Government and the people of Japan for their continuous support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

