NTDC initiates ERP implementation for efficient operations

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has initiated implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for accurate and efficient operations, aiming at business automation process of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said the NTDC is committed to achieving digital transformation by allocating necessary in-house resources for this transition.

He said the NTDC had started digital transformation journey three years ago. The strategy was to work on short- and long-term initiatives to achieve our goal. Implementation of the project would be completed in 18 months, he added.

It was further elaborated that this is the largest investment in terms of resource allocation with respect to business process automation in NTDC’s history.

“I am expecting that all employees shall actively participate, take ownership role and make required contribution. Higher management will be closely monitoring this project’s progress and will facilitate the project team by providing complete support”.

