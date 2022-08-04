Rooh Afza’s unique journey: Gallery-cum-museum established by Hamdard

KARACHI: A special historical gallery-cum-museum has been set up at Hamdard Matab Arambagh, dedicated to Rooh Afza’s unique journey spanning over a century, and the rich cultural heritage it shares with the subcontinent.

The gallery was unveiled by Sadia Rashid, Chief Mutawallia, along with the senior-most member of Hamdard, serving the organization for over 70 years; Hakim Mohammad Hameed graced the occasion as chief guests.

While sharing an interesting fact about Rooh Afza’s history, Sadia Rashid informed the gathering that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said expressed happiness with the first 12 bottles he sold. “From such a humble beginning, Rooh Afza now is a leading export brand, reaching consumers of more than 36 countries,” she said.

The museum encompasses Rooh Afza’s evolution from a refreshing drink to provide relief during heat waves to an iconic brand representing Pakistan on the world stage. Along with its remarkable contributions to the country; such as creating history by becoming the first Pakistan-made official drink in many international sporting events held in Pakistan in the 80s.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022