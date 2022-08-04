AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Aug 04, 2022
Pakistan

SHC reprimands anti-corruption officials in Haleem Adil case

INP Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has reprimanded anti-corruption establishment officials in the land grabbing case against Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday.

The court, while hearing the case against Haleem Adil Sheikh, asked the ACE officials to do their job as per law and avoid serving anyone.

“Those who are you serving will not recognize you after they come out of power,” the SHC bench remarked.

The SHC summoned details of the case against Haleem Adil Sheikh from deputy director ACE Karachi east and Jamshoro. The court asked how the action was suddenly taken on the 30 years old case against Sheikh. The Sindh High Court while extending bail before the arrest of the PTI stalwart till August 17 adjourned the further proceedings.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, highlighting ‘threats to his life’. In his letter addressed to the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice as well, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader highlighted “immediate and serious threats” to his life.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have planned to assassinate.

Murad Ali Shah Haleem Adil Sheikh Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Umar Ata Bandial

