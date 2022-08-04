Martyrs of helicopter crash: KP businessmen hold condolence reference

PESHAWAR: Business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded from the federal government to announce the Nishan-e-Haider, which is the highest military gallantry award of Pakistan to those military officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the Balochistan helicopter crash.

The community also asked to give highest civilian awards to those citizens who lost their lives in the recent flash floods in the country.

These demands were made during a condolence reference here on Wednesday, which was organized in the office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the Balochistan helicopter crash accident and the citizens who lost their lives in the flood.

Special prayers were offered for the martyred Pakistan army officers and soldiers. Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali attended the condolence reference as a special guest.

Rabab Mehdi Commissioner of Federal Ombudsman, Vice President SAARC Chamber Haji Ghulam Ali, Co-coordinator of FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Central Organization of Tajran Peshawar, and former Member Provincial Assembly Atif Khan, office bearers of Charsadda, Kurram and Peshawar Small Chambers attended the prayer ceremony. A large number of officials and people belonging to every school of thought participated.

Addressing the condolence reference, Chief Guest Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in the Balochistan helicopter accident are deeply saddened by their sudden loss. He said that those martyred in the helicopter accident were also on a relief mission for the flood victims.

He said that this nation salutes the spirit of the Pakistan Army.

Rabab Mehdi, Haji Ghulam Ali, Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Malik Mehr Elahi, Atif Khan and other speakers also addressed the reference and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in strong words.

Fatiha was also recited on this occasion and prayers were offered for the martyrs of the helicopter accident and the citizens of the country who lost their lives in the flood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022