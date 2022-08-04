Metro Pakistan, Indus Hospital join hands for health initiatives

KARACHI: METRO, the leading international wholesale company, has joined hands with Indus Hospitals and Health Network (IHHN), to extend its support for their health and charity initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Corporate Affairs, METRO Pakistan, said, “We, as a responsible corporate citizen, are always open to provide support to the health related initiatives, and this cooperation with Indus Hospitals & Health Network is part of the same thought process. We hope that our small contribution will help spread the right knowledge for our customers, as well as for our own staff.”

