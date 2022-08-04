AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Japanese rubber futures rise on weaker yen, firm Shanghai market

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, tracking gains in Shanghai market, as a weaker yen against the US dollar prompted fresh buying.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for January delivery finished up 2.6 yen, or 1.2%, at 229.6 yen ($1.72) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 70 yuan to finish at 12,070 yuan ($1,787) per tonne.

“The positive movement in the markets seem to be supported by a weaker yen,” said a Singapore-based trader.

“Although, investors are going to keep an eye out for any long-term ramifications of Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan visit,” he added.

The US dollar was quoted around 133.18 yen, after bouncing back from an almost two-month low of 130.39 yen the previous session.

A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.53% higher.

Stocks rose in volatile trading across Asia on Wednesday and the dollar pared early gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has angered China.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for September delivery last traded at 151.8 US cents per kg, down 0.8%.

