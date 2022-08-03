AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar as Russian stocks decline

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 05:29pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble stabilised near 60 to the dollar on Wednesday, while stock indexes gave up earlier intraday gains and nodded lower as the market eyed an OPEC+ meeting.

By 1115 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 60.26 after briefly firming beyond the 60 mark. It was unchanged on the day at 61.26 against the euro.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble would likely trade in a 59-61 range against the greenback on Wednesday.

The rouble is the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, having received an artificial boost from capital controls Russia imposed after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The strong rouble has helped to limit burgeoning inflation, but is damaging to budget revenues and export-focused firms that rely on selling commodities abroad.

The latter raised concerns among Russian officials and business people and increased the need to reinstate a budget rule that caps Russia’s budget spending and diverts excess oil revenues into its rainy-day fund.

The parameters of the new budget rule are expected to be released soon, and the central bank expects it to be in place from 2023.

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar, X5 shares outperform wider market

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 1% at $99.6 a barrel.

The OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday will discuss production policies from September and possibly onwards starting from 1130 GMT.

Russian stock markets staged a short-lived recovery after losing ground on Tuesday, with the market bracing for the return of foreign investors from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia from next week.

“This week we likely expect small trading volumes and a gradual slide downwards of the market before non-residents enter the stock market on Aug. 8,” said Sinara Investment Bank in a note.

Russia barred all foreign investors from its stock market days after Feb. 24, making domestic retail investors the market driver.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was flat at 1,115.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,133.6 points, giving up earlier gains.

Alfa Bank said a solid bounce back on the Russian equity market was unlikely “taking into account negative sanction-related and geopolitical developments.”

Rouble Russian rouble vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar as Russian stocks decline

Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil prices turn positive as OPEC+ set for small output hike

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn’t overheat, Kazakhstan says

At least 2 police personnel killed in Karachi hand grenade blast

Read more stories