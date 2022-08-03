AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

  • Says overseas Pakistanis outraged by the ECP’s judgment and are now sending more donations than before
BR Web Desk Updated August 3, 2022 04:36pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that imposing a ban on the party and former prime minister Imran Khan was beyond the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) control, saying that "no one should think of sidelining Imran from mainstream politics".

In a press conference, the former information minister accused the coalition government of running a campaign against overseas Pakistanis because they support the PTI.

He said several local and dual nationals have been shown as foreign nationals in the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI leader further said that said overseas Pakistanis were outraged by the ECP’s judgment and were now sending more donations than before.

Fawad also shared that PTI would soon demand the government seek a vote of confidence from parliament.

On Tuesday, the ECP announced its verdict on the prohibited funding case against PTI, saying that the party did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

"The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.

The ECP found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE. As per the verdict, PTI "knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.

foreign funding PTI Imran Khan PMLN Chaudhry Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil prices turn positive as OPEC+ set for small output hike

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn’t overheat, Kazakhstan says

At least 2 police personnel killed in Karachi hand grenade blast

Read more stories