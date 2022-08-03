Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that imposing a ban on the party and former prime minister Imran Khan was beyond the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) control, saying that "no one should think of sidelining Imran from mainstream politics".

In a press conference, the former information minister accused the coalition government of running a campaign against overseas Pakistanis because they support the PTI.

He said several local and dual nationals have been shown as foreign nationals in the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI leader further said that said overseas Pakistanis were outraged by the ECP’s judgment and were now sending more donations than before.

Fawad also shared that PTI would soon demand the government seek a vote of confidence from parliament.

On Tuesday, the ECP announced its verdict on the prohibited funding case against PTI, saying that the party did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

"The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.

The ECP found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE. As per the verdict, PTI "knowingly and willfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi.