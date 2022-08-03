AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
ANL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.64%)
AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.66%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.23%)
EFERT 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
EPCL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.85%)
FCCL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.96%)
FFL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.59%)
FLYNG 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.93%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.79%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.86%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.48%)
OGDC 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.71%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.36%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.03%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.84%)
TPLP 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.32%)
TREET 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.06%)
TRG 93.09 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.52%)
UNITY 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.03%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.45%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,070 Increased By 91.9 (2.31%)
BR30 15,027 Increased By 313.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 41,079 Increased By 887.7 (2.21%)
KSE30 15,589 Increased By 340.9 (2.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘It’s still early days’ says underdog UK leadership candidate Sunak

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 12:15pm

LONDON: Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was still “early days” in the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after

an opinion poll showed him trailing far behind his rival, Liz Truss. “It’s still early days and I’m looking forward to meeting many more of you in the coming weeks,” Sunak said in a tweet ahead of campaigning among members of the ruling Conservative Party later on Wednesday.

‘I am the underdog’, says UK PM candidate Sunak

On Tuesday an opinion poll showed Foreign Secretary Truss had a 34 point lead over Sunak among the Conservative members who will decide Britain’s next prime minister over the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson Rishi Sunak Conservative Party

Comments

1000 characters

‘It’s still early days’ says underdog UK leadership candidate Sunak

Cabinet yet to approve hike in gas rates

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil flat to weaker ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Read more stories