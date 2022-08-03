AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
Aug 03, 2022
World

Russia’s Lavrov: Pelosi visit to Taiwan creates ‘annoyance’

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 11:30am

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate China.

“I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People’s Republic of China,” Lavrov said on a visit to Myanmar.

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Pelosi’s arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan prompted a furious response from Beijing at a time when international tensions are already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine.

China Ukraine Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Washington Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

