Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with small gains after the previous day’s sharp losses, though well off earlier highs as traders remained on edge over the impact on China-US relations after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 77.88 points, to 19,767.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.71 percent, or 22.59 points, to 3,163.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.98 percent, or 20.98 points, to 2,117.19.