AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
ANL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.64%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
EFERT 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
EPCL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.85%)
FCCL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.96%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.1%)
FLYNG 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.93%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.73%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.86%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.32%)
OGDC 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
PAEL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.77%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.36%)
PRL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.97%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.48%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.84%)
TPLP 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.26%)
TREET 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.06%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.42%)
UNITY 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.45%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 90.7 (2.28%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 315.1 (2.14%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 902.1 (2.24%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 348.8 (2.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

AFP Updated August 3, 2022 01:30pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed Wednesday with small gains after the previous day’s sharp losses, though well off earlier highs as traders remained on edge over the impact on China-US relations after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 77.88 points, to 19,767.09.

Hong Kong stocks post biggest monthly drop in a year, dragged by tech shares

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.71 percent, or 22.59 points, to 3,163.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.98 percent, or 20.98 points, to 2,117.19.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

Cabinet yet to approve hike in gas rates

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil flat to weaker ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Read more stories