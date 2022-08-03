AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Natural disaster losses: $72bn

AFP Updated August 3, 2022 05:02am

ZURICH: Total economic losses caused by natural disasters hit an estimated $72 billion in the first half of 2022, fuelled by storms and floods, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re estimated Tuesday.

Though the figure is lower than the $91 billion estimate for the first six months of 2021, it is close to the 10-year average of $74 billion, and the weight is shifting towards weather-induced catastrophes.

“The effects of climate change are evident in increasingly extreme weather events, such as the unprecedented floods in Australia and South Africa,” said Martin Bertogg, Swiss Re’s head of catastrophe perils.

More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate

The Zurich-based group, which acts as an insurer for insurers, said the losses were also propelled by winter storms in Europe as well as heavy thunderstorms on the continent and in the United States.

So-called secondary natural disasters like floods and storms — as opposed to major disasters such as earthquakes — are happening more frequently, the reinsurer said.

“This confirms the trend we have observed over the last five years: that secondary perils are driving insured losses in every corner of the world,” Bertogg said.

“Unlike hurricanes or earthquakes, these perils are ubiquitous and exacerbated by rapid urbanisation in particularly vulnerable areas,” he said.

“Given the scale of the devastation across the globe, secondary perils require the same disciplined risk assessment as primary perils such as hurricanes.”

7 million in ‘desperate need’ after Bangladesh floods

Swiss Re said floods in India, China and Bangladesh confirm the growing loss potential from flooding in urban areas.

climate change floods Natural disaster storms Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re

Comments

1000 characters

Natural disaster losses: $72bn

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories