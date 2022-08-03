Pakistan reiterates support to global counter-terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its support to global counterterrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions following the killing of top al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a US drone strike in Kabul.

“We have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports regarding a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in Afghanistan,” Foreign Office spokesperson AsimIftikhar said without mentioning the name of al-Zawahri.

He added that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are well-known.

“Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions,” the spokesperson added.

